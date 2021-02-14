Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 3.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day moving average of $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

