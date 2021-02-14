Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for 1.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMI opened at $243.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.