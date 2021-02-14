Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 6,150 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up 2.0% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $337,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,718,000 after buying an additional 459,975 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 60.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after buying an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 141.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after buying an additional 2,531,885 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.37 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

