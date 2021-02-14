Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 9,080 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 94,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $243.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $53.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.