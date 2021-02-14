Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.2% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $87.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

