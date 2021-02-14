Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UNH opened at $328.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $311.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,401. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

