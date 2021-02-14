MVL (MVL) Market Capitalization Tops $37.74 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $37.74 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00065908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.27 or 0.00928316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.45 or 0.05002235 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00023704 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00017044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,466,772,887 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

