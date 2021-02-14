Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 728,600 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the January 14th total of 442,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,470. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $468.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

