Namecoin (NMC) Price Up 113.4% Over Last Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00004264 BTC on popular exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $207,385.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 113.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,721.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $693.79 or 0.01423993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.73 or 0.00533091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00040876 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000756 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005182 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

