Nano Hits Market Capitalization of $715.91 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Nano has a total market cap of $715.91 million and $98.71 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00011394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,153.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.52 or 0.03665738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.96 or 0.00419821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $658.24 or 0.01395957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.32 or 0.00488448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.28 or 0.00456543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00030901 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.86 or 0.00302977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002934 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.