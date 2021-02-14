Nano (NANO) Price Tops $6.08 on Top Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $6.08 or 0.00012302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $810.57 million and approximately $67.20 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,447.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.69 or 0.03718477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.31 or 0.00453626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $705.72 or 0.01427224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.14 or 0.00546313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $236.27 or 0.00477823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00034181 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00344554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

