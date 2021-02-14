Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.35 Million

Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report $28.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.40 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $26.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $110.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $110.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $125.97 million, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $127.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

NSSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $584.35 million, a P/E ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 328,253 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 173,287 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,326,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

