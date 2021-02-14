Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,894,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,361,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 607,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,526,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 604,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $141.99 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $145.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,022 shares of company stock worth $2,265,308. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

