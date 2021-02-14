Nash Exchange Price Hits $0.96 (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Nash Exchange has a total market cap of $27.97 million and approximately $209,640.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded up 41.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00053708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00269212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00085421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00076488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00091528 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00190878 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,627.60 or 0.86264856 BTC.

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial . The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

