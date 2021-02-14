National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,141 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,679 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Splunk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 74,027 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Splunk by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 176,575 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,998,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 448 shares of the software company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $173.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.68. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.30.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

