National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,646 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 168.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 104,332 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 8,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $93.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.34.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

