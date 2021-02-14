National Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,038 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $1,691,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $1,515,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $14,101,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake stock opened at $299.47 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.