National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Terex worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Terex by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Terex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,658 shares of company stock worth $2,487,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $40.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

