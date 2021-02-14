National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $22,690,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $250,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $1,731,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $204,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTH stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $33.55.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

