National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,459 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 375,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 534,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after buying an additional 165,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

