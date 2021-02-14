National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,805 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 33,389 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 370,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 62,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on APTS. Jonestrading began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.