National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock opened at $107.67 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.