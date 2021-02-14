National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $22,899,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 685.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 479,146 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

