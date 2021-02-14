National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $369,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,832 shares of company stock valued at $23,778,838 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $245.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.23. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

