National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 174.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,266.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 712,405 shares of company stock worth $90,240,914. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $154.67 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average is $114.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,209.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.55.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.