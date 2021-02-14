National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 12.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $308.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.50. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.95 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

