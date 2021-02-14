National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENPH opened at $206.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.34, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.02 and a 200 day moving average of $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

