National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after purchasing an additional 669,801 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,935,000 after purchasing an additional 471,120 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,670,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,560,000 after purchasing an additional 345,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

