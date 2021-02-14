National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Linde by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $252.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.38. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.82.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

