National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 317,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84,734 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $135.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $135.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

