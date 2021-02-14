National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of RigNet worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RigNet in the third quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

RNET opened at $10.91 on Friday. RigNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $224.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.55.

Separately, National Securities downgraded shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

