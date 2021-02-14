National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after buying an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,997,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after buying an additional 813,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 734,559 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

