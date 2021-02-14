National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.77.

GS stock opened at $306.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.