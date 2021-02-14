National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $236.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.13. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

