National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $95.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $96.09.

