National Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,096 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.82 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

