National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,351 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

NYSE PINS opened at $84.04 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $87.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $6,910,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,980,396 shares of company stock valued at $137,810,413.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

