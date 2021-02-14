National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,969 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chubb by 77.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,432,000 after acquiring an additional 387,699 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,470,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after acquiring an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 391,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,226,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,551 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,247 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $166.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

