National Asset Management Inc. Sells 653 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $260.55 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

