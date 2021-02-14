National Asset Management Inc. Sells 969 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Applied Materials by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,702,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,955,000 after acquiring an additional 208,917 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 53,585 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $117.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

