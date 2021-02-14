National Beverage Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, February 22nd (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 5th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 19th.

FIZZ opened at $109.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $196.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.09.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $271.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIZZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. National Beverage has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $76.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 20.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

