National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NHI traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,449. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.17. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

