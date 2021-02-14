National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,847 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of National Retail Properties worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

