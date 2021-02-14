Naviaddress Achieves Market Cap of $41,778.78 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Naviaddress has a market cap of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00069385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.39 or 0.00976766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00051587 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.81 or 0.05195228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

NAVI is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.