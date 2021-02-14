NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.93. 618,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,329. NCR has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NCR by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,203,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,204,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 57.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,375,000 after buying an additional 1,352,741 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,919,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 2,203.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after purchasing an additional 677,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.