NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $3.72

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $101.31 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.72 or 0.00007931 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.25 or 0.00267319 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00077545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00082017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00087629 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00191990 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,905.40 or 0.85167037 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,729,424 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

