Neblio (NEBL) Price Up 101.6% This Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00004866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 101.6% against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $40.14 million and $4.49 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00024355 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014247 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007431 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001747 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000104 BTC.

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,483,359 coins and its circulating supply is 17,078,884 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

