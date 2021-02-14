Nebulas (NAS) Price Reaches $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 90.8% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $42.52 million and $12.11 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00068386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.75 or 0.00968278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00051605 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.69 or 0.05186059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00025228 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nebulas Token Profile

Nebulas is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,636,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,106,739 tokens. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.