Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Short Interest Up 74.3% in January

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 360,600 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the January 14th total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Danske cut shares of Neles Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Neles Oyj stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67. Neles Oyj has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

Metso Oyj, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

