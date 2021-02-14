Neo Trading 82.9% Higher This Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Neo has a market cap of $3.16 billion and $2.70 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neo has traded up 82.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.80 or 0.00091289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00277121 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00079155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00097304 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,629.73 or 0.90932996 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00059415 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00183755 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.